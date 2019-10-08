Delhi Police recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 554 Head Constable posts, pay scale at Rs 80,000

Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2019: The Delhi Police released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of head constable. There are 554 vacancies and the candidates can apply online for the posts from October 14, 2019.

The online application process will be closed on November 13, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the website- delhipolice.nic.in.

Delhi Police recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total posts: 554

Name of the post: Head Constable

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates should possess class 12 pass certificate

Age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidates should be of 18 years as on July 1, 2019. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years.

The reserved category candidates will subject to age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay scale: The selected candidates may get a remuneration high Rs 81,000. The minimum salary for the selected candidates will be Rs 25,500.

The Delhi Police is also organising a mega job fair for the wards of retired/ serving Delhi Police personnel. The mega job fair will be held in November, the dates will be intimidated soon. The candidates can submit the application form till October 10, 2019.

The aspirants can apply through the website- delhipolice.nic.in till November 13, 2019.

