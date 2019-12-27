Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment for 12th pass: Apply for 649 posts, salary up to Rs 81,000

Delhi Police head constable recruitment: Apply at delhipolice.nic.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational image) Delhi Police head constable recruitment: Apply at delhipolice.nic.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational image)

Delhi Police MTS Head Constable recruitment: The Delhi Police has invited applications for the post of head constable at its official website, delhipolice.nic.in. A total of 649 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The application forms will be released tomorrow on December 28 and will be available till January 27, 2020.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to appear for a 100 marks computer-based test (CBT) followed by physical endurance and measurement test, trade test as well as computer operations test. Apart from the CBT, every other test will be qualifying in nature and final merit will be based on the scores of the online exam.

Delhi Police MTS Head Constable recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age to apply is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 27 years. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age is relaxed till 32 years while those belonging to OBC can apply till 30 years.

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 12 with science and maths or have a national trade certificate (NTC) in mechanic-cum-operator electronic communication systems.

Delhi Police MTS Head Constable recruitment: Exam pattern

Delhi Police MTS Head Constable recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen category are exempted from paying.

Delhi Police MTS Head Constable recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 with allowances extra.

