Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2020: Registration process to close today, check details

Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on January 27. (Representational image)

Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2020: The application process for the Delhi Police Head Constable posts will be closed on Monday, January 27, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- delhipolice.nic.in.

A total of 649 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to appear for a 100 marks computer-based test (CBT) followed by physical endurance and measurement test, trade test as well as computer operations test. Apart from the CBT, every other test will be qualifying in nature and final merit will be based on the scores of the online exam.

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen category are exempted from paying.

Delhi Police MTS Head Constable recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age to apply is 18 years. The upper age is capped at 27 years. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age is relaxed till 32 years while those belonging to OBC can apply till 30 years

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 12 with science and maths or have a national trade certificate (NTC) in mechanic-cum-operator electronic communication systems.

The selected candidates will be paid the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 with extra allowances. The candidates who will clear the recruitment test will be appointed at the post of head cinonstable.

