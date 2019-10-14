Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Apply for 554 posts for 12th pass, earn up to Rs 81,000

Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of head constable in the Delhi police has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at delhipolice.nic.in till November 13, 2019. A total of 554 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to appear for a test of 100 marks followed by a physical endurance test, typing test and computer formating test. The exam will be for 100 marks and typing test for 125 while the PET and formating tests are only qualifying in nature. The final merit will be created out of 125 marks.

Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should possess class 12 pass certificate or equivalent

Age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidates should be of 18 years as on July 1, 2019. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years. The reserved category candidates will subject to age relaxation as per the norms.

Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ in the main tab on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘apply online for head constable 2019’

Step 4: Click on new registration, fill basic details and verify

Step 5: Log-in using registered number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit

Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 as an application fee. All women and reserved category candidates including ex-servicemen and PwD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired in a pay grade of level 4 or Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month.

