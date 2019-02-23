Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam 2016 results declared, check direct link

Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam 2016: Delhi Police has declared the results for the constable recruitment examination that was notified in 2016. The results for both the male and female posts are available on the official website, delhipolice.nic.in.

The candidates can check the merit list available on the official website.

Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam 2016: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab

Step 3: In the new window, click on the direct recruitment to the post of constable male and female

Step 4: Pdf files of merit lists will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will now be hired in the positions of constables in Delhi police. The candidates will get a pay scale on the basis of the seventh pay matrix.

