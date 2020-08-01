Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2020: Apply for 5,846 posts, salary up to Rs 69,100

Delhi Police recruitment 2020: Apply at delhipolice.nic.in or ssc.nic.in. (Representational image) Delhi Police recruitment 2020: Apply at delhipolice.nic.in or ssc.nic.in. (Representational image)

Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2020: The Delhi Police has invited applications for the post of a constable. A total of 5,846 vacancies are advertised through this recruitment drive. The application process has begun at delhipolice.nic.in. The last date to submit the application is September 7, 11:30 pm. Candidates can pay the fee till September 9 and offline fee can be submitted till September 11.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test from November 27 to December 14. Those who qualify the exam will have to appear for physical efficiency and physical measurement test. During the PE and PMT exam, candidates will also have to bring their documents for verification.

Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply for the exam. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2020. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit will be relaxed.

Education: Candidates must have completed at least class 11 level of education from a recognised board.

Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘one-time registration’ process and register using details

Step 3: Log-in and fill form

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Submit the form, and pay fee

Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get the salary in the range of Rs 21700 – Rs 69,100

Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will be divided into four sections. Candidates will be given 100 questions to be solved in 90 minutes. For every right answer, candidates will get one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. General knowledge section will be of 50 marks. Reasoning, numerical ability, and computer fundamentals will have 25, 15, and 10 questions each.

