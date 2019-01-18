Toggle Menu
Delhi Judicial Service Prelims result declared, Sunil Khatri tops the exam

Delhi Judicial service result declared, topper gets 152.50, second rank holder gets 150 out of 200. Mains exam will be conducted on February 9 and 10.

Delhi judicial service prelims result: Candidates can check the result at delhihighcourt.nic.in. (Representational Image)

Delhi judicial service prelims result: The Delhi High Court has declared the result for the Delhi judicial services preliminary exam on its official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in. Sunil Khatri has secured the maximum marks, 152.50 marks out of 200 in the prelims exam.

A total of 12415 candidates cleared the exam out of which only 564 have been shortlisted for the second round. Candidates who clear the prelims exams will be shortlisted for the Mains exam which will be conducted on February 9 and 10, 2019. The main exam will consist of four papers – general knowledge and language, criminal law, civil law -I, and civil law – II.

Delhi judicial service prelims result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘public notices’ link

Step 3: Click recruitment result in the subjection of public notice

Step 4: A new window will open, click on the link ‘list of candidates shortlisted for judicial services main exams – 2018’ or ‘complete reuslt’

