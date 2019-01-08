Delhi Judicial Service prelims 2018: Admit card released, how to download

Delhi Judicial Service prelims 2018: The admit card for the Delhi Judicial Service prelims examination has been released. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 13, 2019.

“Candidates whose scanned photograph on the admit card is not visible, must bring two photo duly attested by a Gazetted Officer, along with a copy of the valid ID proof and submit the same at the examination centre failing which the candidate will not be permitted entry in the examination centre,” mentioned the official exam guidelines

Delhi Judicial Service prelims 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The paper for preliminary examination will be objective, while descriptive for the main examination. The paper will comprise questions from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, English Language, Constitution of India, and others.