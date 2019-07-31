Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification: Apply from August 2, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification: The High Court of Delhi invited applications for 45 posts in the Delhi Judicial Service at its official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in. The application process will begin from August 2 (Friday) at 10 am and will conclude on September 2, 10 pm.

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to appear for a preliminary exam followed by Mains and then interview or viva-voice. The preliminary exam will be held on September 22. It will be an objective-type exam while Mains will be a descriptive exam.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 32 years. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates up to 15 years. The age will be counted as on January 1, 2020.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification: How to apply

To apply for the job, candidates need to follow these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Click on public notice in the left-hand side panel, click on recruitment

Step 3: Click on the link for judicial services

Step 4: Register using the details

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000. The fee is Rs 200 for reserved category candidates.

Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

