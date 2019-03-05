Delhi High Court PA admit card to be released today, check how to download

Delhi High Court PA admit card 2019: The Delhi High Court has released admit card or hall tickets for the recruitment exam for the post of a personal assistant (PA). The exam will be conducted on March 9 and 10, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website — delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The applicants need to report at 9:30 am at the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS), AU block, Outer ring road, Pitam Pura, Delhi.

Delhi High court PA admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Job openings’ under ‘public notice’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘admit card for personal assistant..’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of the hall ticket or admit card as without it no one will be allowed to appear for the exam.

