Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant recruitment for 132 posts, check eligibility, exam pattern

Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant recruitment: The High Court of Delhi has invited online applications for the post of junior judicial assistant or restorer at group C level. A total of 132 posts will be hired through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The application process will begin from February 19 and will conclude on March 11, 10 pm, however, applicants can make payment till March 11, 11 pm. To be eligible for these jobs, applicants will have to clear a preliminary examination which will be objective type and be conducted offline followed by a descriptive-type main exam, English typing test and interview.

Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applications should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 27 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age is relaxed as per the rules.

Education: Applicants should have at least graduate level education and have a typing speed of 35 words per minute on the computer.

Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant recruitment: Exam pattern

The preliminary examination will have 120 questions consist of three sections – English language and comprehension for 45 questions, general awareness/ knowledge and current affairs sections of 45 marks and reasoning and arithmetic ability for 35 marks. Each question will get a candidates one mark in answering correct and 0.25 marks will be deducted on answering a question wrong. To pass the test, one needs to score 60 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off will be 54 marks.

