Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant admit card released for interview round

Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant admit card: The Delhi High court (HC) has released the admit card or call letter for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of junior judicial assistant. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The admit card is for the interview round. Candidates who have qualified the written exam will be conducted on February 24, 2019 and now shortlisted candidates will appear for an interview. The date, time and venue of interview will be mentioned in the call letters.

Delhi High Court junior judicial assistant admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Job Openings’ under ‘public notices’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Step 4: Click on ‘Admit card for junior judicial assistant post’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, click on the link given

Step 6: Log-in using application number, date of birth and email id

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and a take print-out for future reference. A total of 60 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment round.

The result for the Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant exam was declared on March 14. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The cut-off marks for the candidates belonging to general category is 48.75, while the cut-off marks for SC, ST categories are 42.50 and 35.25 respectively. The candidates belong to OBC category need to secure a minimum cut-off marks of 44.25.

