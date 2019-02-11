Delhi HC Junior Judicial Assistant admit card: Check time, exam date and other details

Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant admit card: The admit card for the written exam for the post of junior judicial assistant (technical) exam 2018 will be released on Tuesday, February 12, according to the official notification released at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on February 24, 2019. The exam will begin at 10 am and will end at 11:15 am. Candidates need to report to the exam centre before 8:30 am. Candidates need to carry valid identity proof and print out of admit card along with them.

Delhi High Junior Judicial Assistant admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Job Openings’ under ‘public notices’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Admit card for junior judicial assiatnt post’ link

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Download admit card

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card. No admit cards will be sent by post. Candidates should preferably print admit card on an A4 sized paper in a coloured print out. A total of 60 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment round. Candidates having BCA/MCA or B.Sc/B.Tech or M.Sc/M.Tech (computer science) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks could apply for the job.

