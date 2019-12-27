Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services notification 2020 out, salary up to Rs 2.16 lakh

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services notification 2020 out at delhihighcourt.nic.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational) Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services notification 2020 out at delhihighcourt.nic.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational)

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services notification 2020: The High court of Delhi has released a notification for the Higher Judicial Services recruitment exam. The online applications will start from tomorrow – December 28, 2019 and remain open till January 21, up to 10 pm. Applicants, however, can pay the application fee until January 21.

A total of 19 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Candidates will have to pass three-tier exams. The Preliminary test – an objective type exam will be held on February 2. Those who clear Prelims will be called for Mains (written) followed by an interview.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services notification 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should be a practising advocate with at least seven years of work experience.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 45 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services notification 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 200.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services notification 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired in the range of Rs 1,31,100-2,16,600

