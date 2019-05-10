Delhi HC allows accused to take Manipur Civil Service exam in custody

The Delhi High Court has allowed a man lodged in jail, facing prosecution in a murder case, to take the Manipur Civil Service examination.

The court said that as the exam is scheduled on May 12, the accused be taken to Imphal by economy flight on Saturday and brought back to Delhi on May 13.

“Accordingly, Superintendent Jail is directed to have the petitioner taken to Imphal by economy flight. The cost of the ticket of the petitioner shall be borne by him. However the cost of travel, boarding and lodging of the officers accompanying the petitioner shall be borne by the prison Department of the Delhi Government,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

Benzi Takhellambam sought interim bail on the ground that he has to take the Manipur Civil Service (Combined) Competitive Preliminary Exams 2019 which are scheduled to be held on May 12 between 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM. The examination centre is a school in Imphal-West, Manipur.

The prosecutor had said there was sufficient material to show his involvement in the murder case and there was an apprehension that he may abscond if granted interim bail.

However, the prosecutor had submitted that he may be permitted to take the examination in police custody.

The court said that on reaching Imphal, the man be taken to a police station closer to the examination centre and lodged in the lock-up there.

It also directed the Superintendent of Police, Imphal-West to ensure that boarding and lodging is provided to the police personnel accompanying the accused, either in the police station where the lock-up is situated or in close by Police Lines.

The police personnel be allowed to sit at a place in the examination centre from where they can see the accused.

The court made it clear that this order has been passed keeping in view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and it shall not be treated as a precedent.