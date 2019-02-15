Delhi HC senior personal assistant recruitment: Applications begin at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi HC senior personal assistant recruitment: The Delhi High Court has begun the online application process for recruitment at the post of senior personal assistant. A total of 57 vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The last date to submit the application is March 7, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for preliminary exam followed by Mains and English shorthand test. Selected candidates will then have to appear for interview round. A merit list will be released later. The Prelim exam will be objective type and the Main will be a descriptive test.

Delhi HC senior personal assistant recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must have obtained a graduate degree from a recognised university or institute. A shorthand speed of 110 words per minute and 40 words per minute in typewriting (English) on a computer is a must.

Age: Candidate must be 18 years of age but not more than 32 years of as on January 1, 2019.The upper age limit for candidates belonging to the SC/ST and OBC category is 37 and 35 years respectively. For ex-servicemen, there will be a relaxation of three years for general candidates, six years for OBC and eight years for SC/ST, after de-duction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on January 1, 2019, subject to maximum age of 50 years.

Delhi HC senior personal assistant recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘public notice’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘online application’ next to ‘senior assistant recruitment’

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Delhi HC senior assistant recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable online fee of Rs 300. For SC/ST and PwD candidates the fee is Rs 150.

Delhi HC senior assistant recruitment: Salary

Candidates will be recruited at grade B-level jobs and will be paid at the 8th level of the central pay matrix of 7th Pay Commission.

