Delhi HC recruitment 2018: Apply for 147 vacancies, online registration process ends December 12

Delhi HC recruitment 2018: The High Court of Delhi has released an official notification advertising 147 vacancies to be filled by the Delhi judicial service exam 2018. While the online registrations have started since November 22, 2018, the candidates can apply through the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in till December 12, 2018. The prelims exams will be conducted on January 13, 2019.

Delhi HC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 147

Advertising

Delhi HC recruitment 2018: Steps to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website – delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on the log in button and make the essential documents ready (only for new candidates)

Step 3 – Those who have logged in earlier can directly click on the online application form link and start filling the form

Advertising

Step 4 – Remember to take print out of the final application after making the payment

Delhi HC recruitment 2018: Application fees

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 200 and for all other categories, the application amount is Rs 1000. Once the payment is made the candidates will not be allowed to make any changes in the document.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.