Delhi HC Junior Judicial Assistant exam results declared, check direct link

Delhi HC Junior Judicial Assistant exam results: The result for the Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant exam has been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on February 24, 2019.

The cut-off marks for the candidates belonging to general category is 48.75, while the cut-off marks for SC, ST categories are 42.50 and 35.25 respectively. The candidates belong to OBC category need to secure a minimum cut-off marks of 44.25.

Delhi High court Junior Judicial Assistant results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will shortly be intimidated with the interview dates. A total of 60 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment round.

