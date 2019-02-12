Delhi HC junior judicial assistant admit card 2018 released, check how to download

Delhi HC junior judicial assistant admit card 2018: The Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of junior judicial assistant at its official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in. The written exam will be conducted on February 24, 2019.

While the exam will begin at 10 am, the candidates need to report at 8:30 am, according to the official notification. Candidates need to carry their admit card along with an original identity proof to the exam. Without these no applicant will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Delhi HC junior judicial assistant admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Job Openings’ under ‘public notices’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Admit card for junior judicial assistant post’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, click on the link given

Step 6: Log-in using application number, date of birth and email id

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and a take print-out for future reference. A total of 60 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment round.

