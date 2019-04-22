Delhi HC judicial translator admit card 2019 released: How to check

Delhi HC judicial translator admit card 2019: The Delhi High Court (HC) has released admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the posts of senior judicial translator and judicial translator at its official website delhihighcourt.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 73 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam conducted will be written and paper and pen based. Shortlisted candidates will be hired at grade B of the 7th Pay Commission.

Delhi HC judicial translator admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Job Openings’ under ‘public notices’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Admit card for judicial translator’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, click on the link given

Step 6: Log-in using application number, date of birth and email id

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. Examinees will have to carry a copy of the print out to the exam hall for security purposes without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.