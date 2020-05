Delhi govt releases Rs 18.75 crore for salaries for staff of 12 DU colleges

Delhi University (File Photo) Delhi University (File Photo)

The Delhi government has released Rs 18.75 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of salaries to employees of 12 University of Delhi (DU) colleges funded by it.

The grant-in-aid was released on Thursday and the government said it was only for payment of salaries. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said the grant released was “inadequate”.

“DUTA will continue to pursue the matter. Meanwhile, grants should be put to use as quickly as the colleges receive them, and salaries should be disbursed,” it said.

There has been a standoff between the Delhi government and the DU administration over the issue of the formation of governing bodies in colleges partially or fully funded by the former. The government had said that it would not release funds to colleges without governing bodies.

Last month, the DUTA had called for a day-long hunger strike to protest against the non-payment of salaries to employees of colleges funded by the Delhi government.

