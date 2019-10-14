Delhi DSSSB teacher, junior engineer recruitment for 982 posts closing soon

Delhi DSSSB teacher recruitment 2019: The application process to apply for the job of a teacher at the post of PRT, nursery teacher will be closing on October 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official websites, dsssb.delhi.gov.in or dsssbonline.nic.in.

A total of 982 have been advertised by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB). To be eligible for the job candidates will have to appear for a two-tier recruitment exam.

Delhi DSSSB teacher recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

Total – 982

Assistant teacher (primary) – 637

Assistant teacher (nursery) – 141

Junior engineer (civil) – 204

Delhi DSSSB teacher recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit for the post of a teacher as well as a junior engineer (JE) is capped at 30 years.

Education: For the post of a teacher, candidates should have cleared the TET exam, must have passed Hindi or Urdu or Punjabi or English as a subject at the secondary level. Applicant should also have a two-year diploma in elementary education.

For the post of junior engineer, candidates should have a relevant degree in engineering or a three-year diploma in civil engineering.

Delhi DSSSB teacher recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill details, submit and verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Delhi DSSSB teacher recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to make one-time, non-refundable payment of Rs 100.

Delhi DSSSB teacher recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of 4,200.

