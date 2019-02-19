Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Vacancies for 264 junior engineer posts, know eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit, other details

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer. There are 264 vacancies, and the candidates can apply on or before March 5. The candidates can apply through the official websites delhi.gov.in or dssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

Candidates will have to appear for tier-I and tier-II exams followed by a skill test. A merit list based on three examinations’ score will be created based on which job will be allotted.

Delhi DSSB recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 264

Post wise vacancy details

Assistant engineer (electrical), MCD – 7

Assistant engineer (civil), MCD – 13

Junior engineer (civil), MCD – 103

Junior engineer (electrical), MCD – 20

Junior engineer (civil), NDMC – 33

Junior engineer (civil), DUSIB – 61

Junior engineer (electrical), DUSIB – 27

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The students need to possess Bachelor’s degree or diploma in relevant stream in engineering with two years of work experience.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,600 per month.

Application fee:

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates including the reserve category candidates, SC, ST, OBC are exempted from paying application fees.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 27 years of age. For details on age limit, please check the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official websites delhi.gov.in or dssb.delhigovt.nic.in on or before March 5, 2019

Delhi DSSB recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: January 30

Last date to apply online: March 5.

