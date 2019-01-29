Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Apply for 264 junior engineer posts from tomorrow

DSSSB recruitment 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the post of assistant engineer and junior engineer. A total of 264 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, delhi.gov.in or dssb.delhigovt.nic.in from January 30 onwards.

The applications are accepted only through online mode. The process will begin from January 30 and the last date to apply is March 2019. Candidates will have to appear for tier-I and tier-II exams followed by a skill test. A merit list based on three examinations’ score will be created based on which job will be allotted.

Delhi SSB recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy details

Total – 264

Assistant engineer (electrical), MCD – 7

Assistant engineer (civil), MCD – 13

Junior engineer (civil), MCD – 103

Junior engineer (electrical), MCD – 20

Junior engineer (civil), NDMC – 33

Junior engineer (civil), DUSIB – 61

Junior engineer (electrical), DUSIB – 27

Delhi SSSB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Students having a degree or diploma in relevant stream with two years of work experience are eligible to apply

Age limit:

Assistant engineer (electrical), MCD: 32 years

Assistant engineer (civil), MCD: 30 years

Junior engineer (civil) in MCD: 27 years

Junior engineer (electrical) in MCD: 27 years

Junior engineer (civil) in NDMC: 30 years

Junior engineer (civil) in DUSIB: 27 years

Junior engineer (electrical) in DUSIB: 27 years

Delhi SSSB recruitment 2019: Pay scale

For all the jobs at the post of assistant engineer and junior engineer, selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4600.

Delhi SSSB recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST category will be exempted from paying the fee.