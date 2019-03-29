Toggle Menu
Delhi DSSSB PRT final results released, 3,711 candidates get selectedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/delhi-dsssb-prt-final-results-released-3711-candidates-get-selected-5648454/

Delhi DSSSB PRT final results released, 3,711 candidates get selected

DSSSB PRT final results: A total of 3,711 candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts of teacher. The list of selected candidates are available on the official website dsssbonline.nic.in

dsssb, dsssb results, dsssb results 2018-19, dsssb online, dsssb prt results, dsssb prt results 2018-19 download, dsssb results 2018 download
DSSSB PRT final results: A total of 3,711 candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts of teacher

DSSSB PRT final results: The Delhi Subordinate staff Selection board (DSSSB) has declared the result for the primary teacher (PRT) recruitment examination. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- dsssbonline.nic.in.

A total of 3,711 candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts of teacher. Out of the selected candidates, 1286 are from the general (UR) category, OBC- 980, SC- 616, ST- 659, PH-VH- 58, PH-OH- 112.

DSSSB PRT final results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The board has also released a list of candidates who have not uploaded their documents. All these 345 candidates can uploaded their documents through the official website. The online window will be open from April 5 to 14, 2019.

Advertising

The selected candidates will be recruited for 4,366 PRT teachers post across various Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD schools in New Delhi.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.   

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NIACL AO admit card for interview released, check direct link
2 Syndicate Bank SO recruitment for 129 posts, application process begins
3 SSC Stenographer C, D 2017 vacancy list released at ssc.nic.in