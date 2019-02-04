Delhi DSSSB primary teacher result declared, check cut-off list here

DSSSB PRT primary teacher result 2018-19: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the result for the exams held for recruitment of teachers on September 30, October 13 and October 14, 2018 at its official website, delhi.gov.in, dsssbonline.nic.in, and dsssb.gov.in.

A total of 4,366 vacancies were advertised for the post of primary teacher for which, 73,488 candidates appeared. The exam was conducted for 200 marks. Candidates had to clear both A and B section of the exam separately and a merit list will be created based on accumulative marks.

DSSSB has also released cut-off details for the same. Those who match the cut-off marks can upload e-dossier on the official website. For unreserved category, the cut-off marks are 117.52 out of 200 for OBC, SC and ST candidates it was 98.50, 94.23 and 60.72, respectively. For PH and VH category candidates, the minimum marks are 88.17 and 60.98 marks.

DSSSB PRT primary teacher Result 2018-19: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log-in using the registration number

Step 3: Check result

The e-dossier link will be activated tomorrow onwards and the last date to upload the same is February 14, 2019. Candidates who are eligible for e-dossier will be intimated by SMS but the board recommended each candidate to check as well.

