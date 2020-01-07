Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment notification for 3352 post released, check details

DSSSB PGT notification out at dsssb.gov.in. (Representational image) DSSSB PGT notification out at dsssb.gov.in. (Representational image)

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the post of TGT teachers in the Department of Education. The application process will be open from January 24 and conclude on February 2, 11:59 pm. A total of 3,352 posts will be available. Interested candidates can apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in or dsssbonline.nic.in.

The applicants will have to clear two written tests — prelims and main — followed by a skill test or interview to clear the exam. Selected candidates will then have to undergo a document verification process.

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: Exam pattern

The Tier-I paper will be of 300 marks and tier-II will be for 200 marks. To pass the exam, candidates will have to score 40 per cent, for OBC it is 35 and for SC, ST and PwD it is 30 per cent. Negative marking of 0.25 marks is also applicable. The main exam will be descriptive and prelim will be objective-type.

Delhi DSSSB PGT Recruitment: Eligibility

Eligibility varies from master’s degree to graduation depending upon the post. Candidates need to check their eligibility at the official website. The qualification and upper age will be calculated as on the last date of application.

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a basic salary in the range of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 with an additional grade pay Rs 4600 to Rs 4800.

Meanwhile, the application form for 542 posts various posts in DSSSB has been released today.

