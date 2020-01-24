Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: Applications begin for 3352 posts, check how to apply

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Apply at dsssbonline.nic.in (Representational image) Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Apply at dsssbonline.nic.in (Representational image)

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: The application process has begun for the post of TGT at the Delhi Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB). Interested candidates can apply at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in or dsssbonline.nic.in. The application process will be closed on February 2 midnight.

Paper I and II will be objective type constituting of 300 and 200 marks, respectively. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Those who clear prelims will be called for main and those who clear both exams will be called for the interview round.

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click for new registration’

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Those belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

Delhi DSSSB PGT recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a basic salary in the range of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 with an additional grade pay Rs 4600 to Rs 4800.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd