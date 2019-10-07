DSSSB fire operators recruitment 2019: Apply for 706 jobs for 10th pass, salary over Rs 20,000

DSSSB fire operators recruitment 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection (DSSSB) invited applications for the post of fire operators. A total of 706 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. These vacancies are only for male candidates. The application process has begun today – October 7 and will conclude on November 6, 2019. Interested candidates can apply online at the official websites, dsssb.delhi.gov.in and dassbonline.nic.in.

Advertising

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by a physical endurance test (PET). The exam will be conducted in English as well as Hindi. It would consist of questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numeric ability, Hindi/English language and comprehension.

DSSSB fire operators recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the post is capped at 27 years. Age relaxation will be available for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates should have cleared at leat 10th and have a valid driving license. Technical qualification in the profession is also desired by the employer.

Advertising

DSSSB fire operators recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill details, verify

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit

DSSSB fire operators recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 as application fee. Reserved category candidates are exempted from paying any charges.

DSSSB fire operators recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,000 with an additional grade pay of Rs 2000.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.