Delhi District Court recruitment 2019: Apply for 771 posts for DEO, PA, judicial assistant

Delhi District Court recruitment 2019: The Delhi District Court has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the various vacant posts. There are 771 vacant posts, the online application process has been started from Monday, September 16, 2019.

The online application process will be closed on October 6, and the candidates can apply online through the website- delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Delhi District Court recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total Vacancies: 771

Senior Personal Assistant: 41

Personal Assistant: 555

Junior Judicial Assistant: 161

Data Entry Operator (Office of District and Session Judge): 12

Data Entry Operator: 2

Delhi District Court recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education qualification: The candidates need to possess class 10th, 12th, graduation passing certificate

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years of age.

Delhi District Court recruitment 2019: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test and interview

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website- delhidistrictcourts.nic.in on or before October 6, 2019.

