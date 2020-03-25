What is iPATE and why is it being called a gamechanger for Indian engineering hiring process?

CII iPATE was launched recently (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image) CII iPATE was launched recently (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image)

CII iPATE is a technical recruitment process and protocol for the Indian industry. Under this, an online exam will be conducted to recruit top engineers. The scorecards of the successful candidates in the CII iPATE exam will be shared with the Indian industries, which will then recruit candidates on the basis of their scores and ranks. With this exam, CII is aiming to set a benchmark to assess industrial aptitude and proficiency of engineering graduates across India.

The exam will be online having technical as well as nontechnical papers covering three sections –

Section I : Cognitive Abilities

Section II : Professional Abilities

Section III : Technical Abilities

CII iPATE will be covering 100 questions having total of 100 marks with a negative marking of 1/2 for each wrong answer. After the result of the exam, CII will be sharing score cards of students to different private industries, which will be calling candidates directly for interviews.

In India, there are no professional eligibility tests for engineers that can give them a license to work in technical fields. However, IPATE can become an important exam for any engineer who wishes to join a good private company. There is no age limit either and those who are currently working and want to switch can also attempt this exam. For preparation, students can refer to GATE’s previous year papers and ESE nontechnical paper-1 questions from 2012 onward.

— The article is written by Akhand Swaroop Pandit, CEO Oliveboard

