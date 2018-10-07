West Bengal Police SI Prelims results declared, check at policewb.gov.in

Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
West Bengal Police SI Prelims results 2018: The candidates who will appear for the examination can check the results through the official website, policewb.gov.in

Published: October 7, 2018 8:00:31 pm
West Bengal Police SI Prelims results 2018: West Bengal Police has released the results of the preliminary written examination for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector, Lady Sub-Inspector. The candidates who will appear for the examination can check the results through the official website, policewb.gov.in.

West Bengal Police SI Prelims result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, policewb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘West Bengal Police recruitment SI result link

Step 3: In the new window, click your application number, date of birth and district

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is expected to be conducted from November 15, 2018.

