West Bengal Police Constable recruitment 2018: Prelims examination, admit card dates announced, check now

West Bengal Police Constable recruitment 2018: All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from September 8 through the official website, policewb.gov.in West Bengal Police Constable recruitment 2018: All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from September 8 through the official website, policewb.gov.in

West Bengal Police Constable recruitment 2018: West Bengal Police has announced the date of the preliminary examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 23 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1 pm. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, policewb.gov.in. The admit card will be available to download from September 8.

Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their Admit Card and visit the website (http://www.policewb.gov.in) on a regular basis, said the official statement.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: Download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘West Bengal Police recruitment’ admit card link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the login details – application serial number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Mobile phones, electronic gadgets banned

Candidates found carrying mobile phone, digital wrist watch or any other electronic gadget like calculator, bluetooth enabled hearing device or any other copying material will not be allowed to appear for the written test. Any type of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to cancellation of candidature, read the statement.

The exam will be held to fill a total of 7229 posts. Earlier, the last date to apply for the constable posts is April 30, and for sub inspector/ lady sub-inspector posts is May 5.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd