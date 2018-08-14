Want to serve country? Check these latest jobs in Indian Army and other defence forces

Defence recruitment 2018: Are you willing to be a part of any of India’s defence force, here are some latest recruitment notifications for you Defence recruitment 2018: Are you willing to be a part of any of India’s defence force, here are some latest recruitment notifications for you

Defence recruitment 2018: With over a lakh soldiers, Indian army is the second largest in the world after China. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force stands at number 4 after US, Russia, and Israel, and Indian Navy shared the seventh position in the world. If you wish to be a part of any of India’s defence force, here are some latest recruitment notifications for you:

Assam Rifles recruitment 2018: Apply online for 54,953 vacant posts till August 20

The online registration for Constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be starting from today, July 24. The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification informing about the same and states, “The said examination, which was scheduled to be made available to the candidates, on the new website of the Commission from July 21, 2018, could not be done, due to a major technical problem”.

The same was then rescheduled to July 24, 2018. Also, the last date for submission of the applications has been extended till August 24 (5 pm). Candidates will be able to make payment through up to August 28, provided the challan has been generated before the closing date and time for receipt of applications, that is, August 24 (5 pm). The candidates can apply online till August 20.

Indian Army recruitment 2018: 91 vacant posts for Engineering graduates

The Indian Army has invited eligible candidates — unmarried males and female engineering graduates — to apply for a total 91 posts. Interested candidates can check the official website —joinindianarmy.nic.in — to apply for the job.

The recruitment is conducted for 51st SSC (Tech) men and 22nd SSC (Tech) women course. The course duration is 49 weeks and it will begin from October at OTA, Chennai.

Indian Navy Group C recruitment 2018: Salary over Rs 81,000, apply for Civilian Motor Driver posts

The Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting civilian personnel to apply for the post of Civilian Motor Driver Grade-II (Group ‘C’, non-gazetted non-industrial) at headquarters Goa Naval Area, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test. The aspirants who will be shortlisted will be issued admit cards, which will contain the exact date, time and venue of examination.

The aspirant should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board or institution and must possess knowledge of first line maintenance. He should also be holding a driving license for heavy motor vehicle and motor cycles. Two year practical experience in HMV driving is required.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Airmen vacancies, job rally from September 25 to 30

Indian Air Force has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of Non-technical airmen. The candidates interested to apply have to appear at the recruitment rally that will be conducted from September 25 to 30.

The recruitment test will be conducted from 6 am onwards at “4 ASC, Near Palta Gate, Air Force Station Barrackpore, 24 Parganas North, West Bengal.” The candidates need to possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in (10+2) examination.

