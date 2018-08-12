VYAPAM recruitment 2018: 475 Jail Prahari vacancies, salary upto Rs 62,000

VYAPAM recruitment 2018: here are 475 vacancies for the posts and the selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 62,000 VYAPAM recruitment 2018: here are 475 vacancies for the posts and the selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 62,000

VYAPAM recruitment 2018: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Jail Prahari. There are 475 vacancies for the posts and the selected candidates will get a remuneration of upto Rs 62,000. All the aspirants who want to apply can do so through the official website, peb.mp.gov.in, on or before August 25.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 475

Name of the post: Jail Prahari

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates who have cleared the Plus 2 examination are eligible for the post.

Age limit:

Thre upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 25 years. The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the online exam and interview.

Application fee:

General/ other states: The candidates belonging to the general category or from other state have to pay an application fee of Rs 570.

OBC/SC/ST: The candidates belonging to reserved categories of OBC/ SC/ ST have to pay an application fee of Rs 320.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 11

Last date to submit online application: August 25.

Last date for correction of online application: Augst 30

Exams to be conducted: September 29, 30

Download of admit card: Any day in September

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, peb.mp.gov.in, on or before August 25, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd