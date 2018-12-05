UP Police Constable re-exam results soon, check cut-off marks here

UP Police Constable re-exam results 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will declare the results of the UP Police re-examinations soon. The result was, however, scheduled to release on Wednesday, December 4, 2018, as per the official release.

All the candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in by entering the registration number and date of birth.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has announced the cut-off for all category candidates:

General: 225.03288

Other Backward Classes: 216.7424

Scheduled Caste: 187.99655

Scheduled Tribe: 153.31172

Dependent of freedom fighter: 60

Ex-servicemen: 67.43382

Women: 199.50

Homeguards: 60

The re-exam was conducted on October 25 and 26, 2018, following the cancellation of the written examinations that was conducted on January 18, 19, due to paper leak.

UP Police Constable re-exam results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will clear the examinations successfully have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test examinations (PET/ PMT) that is scheduled to be conducted from December 5, 2018. The admit card for the examinations will be released on the official website soon, the candidates can download from the official site, once released.

About UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board main function is to provide appropriate service to the police force as required, based on its needs to face the challenges of the century. It is committed with the vision to be a leader in the recruitment of police officers by adopting practices with transparency, innovation and technology.

