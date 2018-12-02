UPSC NDA/ NA II results declared, check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA/ NA II results 2018: The result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination (II), 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on September 9, 2018.

The exam was conducted for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 142th course and for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019.

The qualified candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian army recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of results. The dates of the SSB interview will be conveyed on the registered email ID. Once the interviews are done, the mark sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

UPSC NDA NA (II) 2018 Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for NDA NA result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

