UPSC NDA NA II admit card 2018 released, download at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA NA II admit card 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

UPSC NDA NA II admit card 2018: The admit card for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those who had registered for the same can download their respective tickets from the official website, http://www.upsc.gov.in. The registration for the same started from June 6. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 9, 2018 for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 142nd course, and for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019.

Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview.

UPSC NDA NA II admit card 2018: How to download

Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview. Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview.

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click in the link for admit card

Step 3: On the next page, read the instructions and take a printout

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration/roll number, date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Vacancy details

National Defence Academy: 339 (208 for Army, 39 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) : 44

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd