UPSC NDA 2018 (I) final results declared, check at joinindianarmy.nic.in

UPSC NDA 2018 (I) final results: The final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018 has been declared by the Commission. The result is available at upsc.gov.in and the websites of Ministry of Defence — joinindianarmy. nic.in, nausena-bharti.nic.in and careerairforce.nic.in.

A merit list of 379 candidates was released. They have been selected on their results of the written examination held by Union Public Service Commission on April 22 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. The admission process will start from January 2, 2019.

In January, UPSC had released a notification that a total of 415 posts of which 208 positions in Army, 60 in the Indian Navy, 92 in the Air Force and 55 in the Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme) will be filled following the NDA exams.

Selection procedure

The selection is based on the performance in written exams followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Nationality: The aspirant must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Army: Aspirants should have passed class 12 (10+2) pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or university.

Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and INA: Aspirants should have passed class 12 (10+2) pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or university with physics and mathematics.

