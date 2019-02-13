UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2019 admit card released: How to download

UPSC CISF admit card 2019: The e-admit card for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their respective cards from the official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC has announced that no paper e-admit card will be issued.

In December 2018, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination to fill the post of assistant commandants (executive) with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates have to appear for the exam in their uniform and must carry their identity card with them.

UPSC CISF admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘e-Admit card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE – 2019’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your CISF/roll number, date of birth and image code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Selection process: Candidates have to first pass the written test, followed by a physical and medical standard test as well as a personality test. Candidates can check the detailed notification at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CISF recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

The written exam will be of 300 marks constituting 150 questions. Candidates will be given two and a half hours to complete the exam. The written exam will be a multiple choice question (MCQ) based. The exam will be bilingual and be set in both English and Hindi.

The paper will be divided into two parts. Part one is further divided into two parts comprising of general ability and intelligence questions for 150 marks and professional skills test for 150 marks.

There will be 75 question in each section. Part two will comprise of an essay, precis writing and comprehension for 100 marks for two hours. A candidate will be given choice to attempt the written part in either Hindi or English.