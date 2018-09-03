UPSC CDS (II) 2018: Registration date extended, apply till September 4

UPSC CDS (II) 2018: The deadline to submit the application is now September 4. The deadline to submit the application is now September 4.

UPSC CDS (II) 2018: The registration date for the CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination II, 2018 has been extended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Extended by one day, the deadline to submit the application is now September 4, i.e, tomorrow. Those interested in applying can submit the online application form on the official website — upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on November 18, 2018. E-admit cards will be sent to eligible candidates three weeks before the examination.

Those who will qualify the exam will be fit for admission in IMA, INA, OTA etc. Candidates should note that there will be penalty for wrong answers in objective type question papers.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun- 147th (DE) course: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

Officers’ Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Madras)- 110th SSC (Men) course (NT): 225

Officers Training Academy, Chennai-24th SSC Women (non-technical) course: 12

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

IMA and OTA: The aspirant should be holding a degree of a recognised university or equivalent.

INA: The aspirant should be holding a degree in engineering from a recognised university/ institution.

AFA:The aspirant should be holding a degree of a recognised university (with physics and mathematics at 10+2 level) or bachelor of engineering.

Those who are in the final year/ semester degree course and have yet to pass the examination can also apply, provided they should not have any present backlog upto the last semester/ year. They will have to submit proof of passing the degree examination at the time of commencement of course.

Examination centres

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.

