UPSC CDS (II) 2017: Result declared at upsc.gov.in, merit list out

UPSC CDS (II) 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list cum result of the Combined Defence Services examination (II) 2017. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the list at the official website — upsc.gov.in. A total of 227 candidates have qualified the same. The result has been compiled on the basis of interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 108th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 22nd Short Service Commission women (non-technical) course, commencing in October, 2018

It should be noted that the results of medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. Marks will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the website for 30 days.

UPSC CDS (II) 2017: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Among men, the first rank has been obtained by Aman Siddhu. At the second position is Karan Vinayak, followed by Vivek Tharkoti at the third place. Among women, Jisha Chahar is at the first place followed by Pooja Sharma and Nalini Singh at the second and third place respectively.

