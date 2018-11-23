UPSC CDS 2019: Registrations closing soon

Advertising

UPSC CDS 2019: The last date for the registration for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is approaching. The last date to apply for the CDS exam 2019 is 26 November, 2018. The applications will close on 6 PM.

Applying sooner is suggested this year more so because of the restriction in allotment of the centres. According to the notification released by UPSC on its official webiste – upsconline.nic.in – “There is a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the centres except Chennai, Delhi, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of centres will be on the ‘first-apply-first allot’ basis, and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a centre of their choice.”

How to apply for CDS UPSC 2019

Step 1 – Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘online application for various examination’ on the homepage

Step 3 – A new window will be open

Step 4 – Click on registration part I

Step 5 – Read the instructions carefully

Step 6 – Keep the relevant documents handy and click yes

Step 7 – Fill the form duly

The CDS exam is conducted for recruitment in the Indian military forces. A total of 417 vacancies will be filled under the UPSC CDS 2019 examination. Last date to apply is by 6 PM on November 26, 2018.