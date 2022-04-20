UPSC CAPF 2022 registration begins: How to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is May 10, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CAPF Assistant Commandants (AC) 2022 online through the official site of UPSC — upsc.gov.in.

The examination for AC will be held on August 7, 2022. Meanwhile, the admit card will be released in the second or third week of July.

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the apply link available.

Step 4: Click on Part I registration followed by Part II registration.

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Download and take a printout for the future.

Eligibility criteria

Academic qualification: Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any stream are eligible to apply for the posts

Age: A candidate must be between the ages of 20 and 25 on August 1, 2022, i.e. born between August 2, 1997, and August 1, 2002.

Vacancies

This year, a total of 253 vacancies are available for recruitment. Out of the total, 66 vacancies are available for Border Security Force (BSF), 29 vacancies are available for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 62 vacancies under Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 14 vacancies for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 82 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).