UPSC CAPF 2020: Important books, strategy and common mistakes to avoid

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) 2020 recruitment to fill 323 grade A vacancies. Selected candidates shall be placed in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, etc defense lineup of India.

It is one of the most sought recruitment for which registration was to begin on April 22, 2020. However, USPC had to delay the CAPF application process because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown. It is expected that the commission will soon release the official

advertisement and the form for the recruitment. Hence, there is no time to spare but prepare for the CAPF 2020.

The selection of the candidates depends on the performance in the written exam, physical tests and final interview round. The written test consists of two papers. In both the papers, questions are asked as per the syllabus of CAPF recruitment 2020. Paper 1 is an objective type in nature and is of 250 marks. The questions are asked on General Ability and Intelligence. On the other hand, paper 2 is a for General Studies, Essay and Comprehension and it is a descriptive exam of 200 marks.

Candidates must refer to previous year question papers of CAPF to understand the structure of the exam and level of it.

In Paper-I, 125 MCQ type questions which must be completed within a maximum duration of 120 minutes. Thus, candidates get roughly a minute or so to answer each question accurately, Hence, mastering the art of time management is crucial. For this, routine practice is required. Candidates can solve mock tests by setting the time limit on a timer to speed up the process of answering questions in the MCQ based test.

Candidates who score more than the cut-off and qualify the exam are called for the physical test. Among the very common mistakes that aspirants often make is neglecting the physical standards test that comes in between the written exam and the final interview. For instance,

pregnant candidates are not allowed to take part in the PST even though they qualify through the written exam. There are other standards related to the height and weight of the candidates wherein, one must mandatorily match the standards for further selection.

While checking the eligibility conditions before applying, candidates must not make the mistake of disregarding these standards. One height would not magically increase within 2-3 months of applying for the CAPF 2020. Hence, ensure that all eligibility conditions are satisfied before submitting applications.

A Physical Efficiency Test (PET) consists of events such as short-distance sprint, long-distance race, and long jump. Needless to say that only a limited number of chances and time to complete the race is given to each candidate. Evidently, there is a need to practice for these

physical events well in advance before candidates can expect to achieve these physical feats.

There is often a need for physical conditioning through regular training and practice and only after months of routine practice can a candidate expect to achieve fruitful results. There is no scope to make the mistake of starting to practice only after qualifying in the written exam.

Having discussed some of the most important strategies to ace the exam and generic mistakes to avoid, the importance of good learning materials must not be forgotten in pursuing such competitive examinations. In order to secure a place in the merit lists, candidates must refer to General Mental Ability & Intelligence question banks. There are various options to choose from which are available for purchase online and offline e.g. solved papers of the Assistant Commandant recruitment exam by Arihant Experts. Candidates can also refer to dedicated General Studies and Mental Ability based guides and question banks by other authors available online during this lockdown period.

