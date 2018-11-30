UP police recruitment 2018: Over 3000 vacancies, application process begins December 8

UP police recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment board has released inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for over 3,000 vacancies in state police. The online application process will begin on December 8 and will continue till December 28, 2018.

Advertising

The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 12 pass certificate or its equivalent from a recognised board. There are total of 3,740 vacancies, out of which 3,012 posts are for Jail Warder (Male), 626 posts are for Jail Warder (Female), and 102 posts are for Horsemen.

UP police recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 3,740

Post wise vacancy details

Jail Warder (Male): 3,012

Jail (Warder) Female: 626

Horsemen: 102.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a Class 12 pass certificate from a recognised board.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the male candidates should not exceed 22 years of age, and 25 years for female candidates. The lower age limit for male and female candidates is 18 years.

Advertising

UP police recruitment 2018: Application fees

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 to apply for the posts.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in from December 8, 2018.

UP police recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Online application process begins: December 8, 2018

Online application process ends: December 28

Last date to submit application fee: December 31, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected