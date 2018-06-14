UP Police Constable recruitment 2018: Admit card released at uppbpb.gov.in, download now

UP Police Constable recruitment 2018: Over 22 lakh candidates have applied for the examination that will be conducted on June 18 and 19 for hiring on the posts of Constable UP Police Constable recruitment 2018: Over 22 lakh candidates have applied for the examination that will be conducted on June 18 and 19 for hiring on the posts of Constable

UP Police Constable recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the constable admit cards for the Police constable recruitment examination on the official website. All the candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, as it is available to download. Over 22 lakh candidates have applied for the examination that will be conducted on June 18 and 19 for hiring on the posts of Constable.

UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, download admit card

Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About UPPBPB

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is responsible to conduct recruitment of police staff in Uttar Pradesh’s government Police department.

