UP Police Constable PET admit card released, how to check at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) of the constable recruitment.

All the candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in and prpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable PET admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, download admit card

Step 3: In the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board main function is to provide appropriate service to the police force as required, based on its needs to face the challenges of the century. It is committed with the vision to be a leader in the recruitment of police officers by adopting practices with transparency, innovation and technology.

