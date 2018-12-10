TSLPRB SI PMT/ PET admit card 2018 released, download at tslprb.in

TSLPRB SI PMT/PET admit card 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the hall tickets for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector (SI). All the candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, tslprb.in.
TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2018: Steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Board, tslprb.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under the sub-inspector section, click on will be a link displaying “Download the hall ticket”
Step 3: You will be taken to a new page
Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details
Step 5: Download and take a print out
TSLPRB: Vacancy details
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16
Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19
Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15
Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2
Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) &and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).