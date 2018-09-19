Telangana TSLPRB SCT SI answer keys released, check at tslprb.in

Telangana TSLPRB SCT SI exams 2018: The candidates can raise objections latest by 5 pm on September 21, 2018 Telangana TSLPRB SCT SI exams 2018: The candidates can raise objections latest by 5 pm on September 21, 2018

Telangana TSLPRB SCT SI exams 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the answer keys for the SCT Sub Inspector of Police (IT&C) and SCT Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (FPB) recruitment examinations. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys through the official website, tslprb.in.

The candidates can raise objections latest by 5 pm on September 21, 2018. It is once again cautioned that every individual (question) Objection, has to be submitted separately, by mentioning the details in the above Proforma. Objections with insufficient information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard, read the official notification.

TSLPRB SCT SI answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the SCT SI Civil section, click on ‘PWT Final Key’

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Download and check your answers carefully

The recruitment examinations for the 29 vacancies of SCT Sub Inspector of Police (IT&C) and 26 vacancies of SCT Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (FPB) was conducted on September 9, 2018.

